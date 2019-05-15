Farmer charged with murder of Leguan youth

A farmer was yesterday remanded to prison, after he was charged with the March murder of a Leguan youth.
Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, read the murder charge to Philip Jhagroo, called ‘Tanky’, 46, of Goed Intent, West Bank Demerara.
It is alleged that between March 30 and March 31, at School Dam, Richmond Hill, Leguan, the accused murdered Mark Narine, called ‘Marko’…..
