Husband has admitted to killing Zaila Sugrim – police

The police today said that Ryan Sugrim, the estranged husband of Zaila Sugrim has admitted to murdering her and is co-operating with investigators.

Zaila Sugrim’s suspected remains were found yesterday in a shallow grave next door to Ryan Sugrim’s Crane, West Coast Demerara home. He is presently in custody.

The police said that the body which was found in an advanced state of decomposition is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour awaiting an autopsy.

“The victim’s estranged husband who is in police custody, has since admitted to have committed the gruesome act and is cooperating with investigators”, the police said in a brief statement.

