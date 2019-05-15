Man gets 14 years for murdering neighbour at Port Kaituma

A man who threw himself at the mercy of the court, accepting that he stabbed his neighbour during a drunken brawl, was yesterday sentenced to 14 years behind bars by Justice Navindra Singh.

Though initially indicted for the capital offence, Godfrey Dass, 47, pleaded instead to the lesser offence of manslaughter, admitting that he unlawfully killed Kenneth Kennedy on June 5th, 2009.

“I aint feel good about wah happen,” the father of two told the judge, while stating that he and Kennedy and others were imbibing when an argument ensued, during which Kennedy was stabbed…..