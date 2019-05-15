Man to stand trial for murder of pandit, son

Orlando Douglas was yesterday committed to stand trial at the High Court, for the murders of Pandit Deonarine Liliah and his son, Omkar Liliah, whose partially-decomposed bodies were found in their Campbellville home last year, with multiple stab wounds.

It is alleged that Douglas, between July 7, 2018 and July 10, 2018, at Craig Street, Campbellville, murdered Deonarine and Omkar Liliah.

Douglas was before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, at the Providence Magistrate’s Court, where the Preliminary Inquiry into the murder charge was held.

During yesterday’s court session, the accused learnt that there was sufficient evidence to cause him to stand trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

Douglas will remain on remand until that time.

The decomposing bodies of the Liliahs, bearing multiple stab wounds, were discovered in their 25 Craig and Delph streets, Campbellville home.

The discovery was made after their tenant, Leewattie Ganpat, 40, a home aid worker, reported that a strong stench was emanating from the upper-flat of the house.

Police later went to the home of the deceased and found the father and son lying in pools of blood.