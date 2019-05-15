Police testify at start of PI into murder of Grove man

Five witnesses yesterday testified during the commencement of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder of Rohan Persaud, who was stabbed in his abdomen during an alleged scuffle with one of the accused in February.

Kemraj Persaud and Hemant Gocool, were jointly charged with the offence, which stated that on February 13, at Samatta Point, Grove, East Bank Demerara, they murdered Rohan Persaud.

They were not required to plead to the charge, which was indictable…..