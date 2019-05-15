Region Four awards its outstanding nurses

The curtain came down on Nurses Week 2019 in Region Four with the handing out of awards for Nurse of the Year and the Regional Health Officer’s (RHO) Special Awards and Appreciation Awards.

According to a Region Four release, the awards were presented at a fun day event held at the Better Hope Community Centre and was attended by a number of nurses from the health centres and two hospitals in Region Four.

Yelena Doodnauth of the Melanie Health Centre and Fazia Bacchus of Timehri Health Centre were adjudged as the Nurses of the Year for their respective areas of East Coast and East Bank…..