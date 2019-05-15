Round robin practice at UG council in place for years

The administration of the University of Guyana has issued a response to the condemnatory remarks made by the institution’s unions over its reversal of an earlier decision to send the Vice Chancellor (VC) on standard leave, arguing that the practice is normal.

In their response, the administration substantiated claims made by the University of Guyana Senior Staff Association (UGSSA) and the University of Guyana Workers Union (UGWU), which had related that Pro-Chancellor Major-General (Ret’d) Joseph Singh, said that a Council decision to send Griffith on end-of-contract leave had been reversed and that the VC would be paid in lieu of leave.

“It is my understanding that the round robin practice has been in place over the years and has been utilised by Council and other Statutory Organs of the University, therefore, it should not be interpreted as a special dispensation for the incumbent Vice-Chancellor,” Singh was quoted as saying…..