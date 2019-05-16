Bill passed to allow call centres to record calls

Call centres in Guyana will soon be able to legally record calls between their companies and customers as the Interception of Communications (Amend-ment) Bill 2019 was yesterday passed by the National Assembly.

Minister of Public Telecommunications Catherine Hughes said that in the age of rapidly growing technological advancement, Guyana must seek to keep up, even as she pointed out that most companies record calls for quality assurance.

Most foreign companies state at the beginning of calls to their customer relations departments that calls may be monitored.

“One of the gaps for most of the international clients that have expressed an interest in investing in Guyana is the recognition that the primary Act does not allow for the recording of conversations and that’s why Mr Speaker, we come to this House to seek passage of these amendments,” she said…..