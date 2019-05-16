CJIAC airport fees now included in ticket prices

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation (CJIAC) has announced that effective May 11, 2019, all airport-related charges will be included in the passenger ticket price.

In April, the airport had advised travelers of an increase in its airport security fee, and the introduction of a passenger service charge, which had taken effect from April 1. As a result, the cost to travelers for a return (round) trip is now US$35 (GY$7,315), while for departing passengers it is US$17 and for one-way departing passengers it is US$15, payable in Guyana dollars at the prevailing foreign exchange rate.

The CJIAC had advised all airlines that the fees are to support the improvements at the airport…..