Cops arrest 29 more touts at bus parks

The police say that the exercise which started in March and is aimed at ridding the bus parks of all touts to restore some form of order and civility will continue until the desired results are achieved.

In a statement, the police said that on Monday, 13 May 2019, 13 more touts were arrested, charged and placed before the court.

Those who pleaded guilty were fined and others who pleaded not guilty were released on bail. The arrests were made at the route, 40, 41,42,44,45 and 47 bus parks, the police said…..