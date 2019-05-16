Daby attempted murder PI stalled

The conflicting testimony of a Superintendent of Police, has resulted in a stalling of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the attempted murder charge against Maryann Daby.

The charge against Daby, of Lot 127 D’Aguiar Park, Houston, states that on May 13, 2018, at Albert Street and Thomas Lands, Georgetown, with intent to commit murder, she discharged a loaded firearm at Constable 24785, Christopher Kissoon.

On May 2, Superintendent Gary McAlister, who is stationed at Brickdam, testified before Magistrate Leron Daly. After a variation in his testimony, the Magistrate stopped the testimony of the officer, and adjourned the matter until May 23, when a report is expected to be given.

On October 2, 2018, Magistrate Daly had ordered a probe, after the testimony and cross-examination of Detective Constable John Holder, who was also involved in the matter.

On November 7, 2018, the very constable was charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice in the matter. The charge alleged that Holder, between August 10, 2018 and October 2, 2018, at Georgetown, attempted to pervert the course of justice by deviating from his police statement, in the case of the police versus Daby.