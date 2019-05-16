Damning’ audit report on SOCU with police legal advisor

The damning police audit report on the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) has been sent to police legal advisor, retired Justice Claudette Singh, according to President David Granger, who said yesterday that it is now up to Police Commissioner Leslie James to take appropriate action.

Granger told Stabroek News that the auditors’ report was sent to James, who then forwarded it to Singh. James is presently awaiting a response. It is unclear how long the report has been in Singh’s possession.

It was James who initiated the audit in February following claims of grave mismanagement including the spending of the operational fund. That audit, which covered the last three years, was completed several weeks ago and the report, which included damning findings and more than a dozen recommendations including the immediate transfer of the unit’s head Sydney James and his secretary Kevin Haywood, was submitted to the commissioner. The two are still employed at SOCU…..