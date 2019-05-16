IDB Representative bats for climate resilient infrastructure

There is an urgent need for the transportation sector to take steps towards mitigating climate change and increase its resilience to hydrological and climatological changes, says Sophie Makonnen, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Country Representative to Guyana.

Makonnen made the pronouncement at the opening of the 8th International Road Federation (IRF) Caribbean Regional Conference at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre on Wednesday. The conference ended on Friday.

Makonnen said that there is a need for the roads being built today to be “sustainable” so that it benefits the next generation.

“Many long-lasting infrastructure assets are being built today and sustainability considerations must be incorporated into these investments decisions that are being made today…These will become the assets of tomorrow for the next generation and they must be guided by not only traditional high benefits cost analysis ratio but also by climate resilience,” Makonnen said…..