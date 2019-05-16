Man gets 30 days for throwing toilet water on officer

A man was yesterday sentenced to 30 days in prison after he admitted to assaulting a Kitty police officer.

It was stated that on Tuesday, May 14, Mohammed Ali assaulted police officer Jaika Rampersaud at the Kitty Police Station. Ali was also charged with behaving in a disorderly manner.

The matters were heard before Magistrate Faith McGusty, and Ali pleaded guilty with explanation to the charges against him.

The man was arrested on Tuesday in the vicinity of Camp Ayanganna and taken to a holding cell at the Kitty Police Station. It was stated that Ali did not take the arrest lightly.

As he explained to the court, he was wrongfully taken into custody by police officers who assumed the two bicycles he had in his possession at the time of the arrest were stolen. This, he said, resulted in him taking a bottle which he found in the cell, filling it with water from the toilet, and throwing the bottle of water at the officer.

Ali was sentenced to 30 days in prison for assaulting officer Rampersaud and ordered to pay $10,000 or alternatively, spend four days in prison, for his disorderly behaviour.