Mechanic charged with wounding shop owner with scissors remanded

Brandon Singh

Brandon Singh, a young mechanic from D’Urban Street, was brought before a city court yesterday to answer to a charge  of unlawful wounding.

It has been alleged that Singh, on May 11, in Georgetown, unlawfully wounded Roy Collins.

Collins told the court that on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at around 16:40 hours, he was at his shop, located in the vicinity of the Merriman Mall, when he noticed Singh and company acting suspiciously in the area.

He further told the court that Saturday was not the only time that he had observed Singh and his companions lurking around the area. He said they have been coming and going for some time, stealing from customers and passersby…..

