Ministry recognises organisations on workplace safety

From left to right are: FITUG General Secretary, Dawshan Nagasar, NACOSH Chairman, Earl Morris, Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally and NACOSH Vice Chairman, Patricia Woolford. (DPI photo)

The Ministry of Social Protection and the National Advisory Council on Occupational Safety and Health yesterday recognised several organisations  for safety and health in the workplace.

At Herdmanston Lodge, Georgetown, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said that the Guyana Police Force, the Guyana Power and Light (GPL), Banks DIH, the University of Guyana and several gold mining companies were recognized. The entities were drawn from Regions 3,4,5,7 and 10.

Vice Chairperson of the National Advisory Council on Occupational Safety and Health, Patricia Woolford said the agency has come a long way to protect the citizens of Guyana. “Today, we are placing the spotlight on companies which have made a concerted effort to ensure their workers work in environments which are free from hazards and risk to their wellbeing”, she said, according to DPI…..

