NAMILCO celebrating 50th anniversary

The National Milling Company of Guyana Inc (NAMILCO), local producer of flour and flour-products, will today be hosting a ceremony to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The company, which is the subsidiary of the Kansas, United States based Seaboard Corporation, began operations in Guyana on May 17, 1969.

A release from the company stated that today’s event will be attended by officials from the parent company, including Steven Bresky, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dave Dannov, CEO of Commodity Trading and Milling; James Gutsch, Senior Vice President Engineering; and Ralf Moss, Senior Vice President of Governmental Affairs…..