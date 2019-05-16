Guyana News

New Suriname ambassador to Guyana accredited

President David Granger is second from right with, from left, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings; Ambassador of the Republic of Suriname, Ebu Jones; Director-General of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Audrey Jardine-Waddell. (Department of Public Information photo)

President David Granger yesterday accredited Ebu Rohno Jones as the Ambassador of Suriname to Guyana.

During his address at a simple ceremony held at the Ministry of the Presidency, Granger emphasised government’s commitment to the promotion of good neighbourly relations and peace. He reminded that the two countries are bound by bonds of geography, history and mutual interests.

“Our relationship is founded on mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, mutual noninterference in each other’s international affairs, cooperation for mutual benefit, respect for treaties and international law and the maintenance of regional peace and security,” he said…..

