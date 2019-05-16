Shooting charge against city cop dismissed

to go to court steady steady’

The charge against Mark Murray, a rank from the City Police outpost who was accused of discharging a loaded firearm at a minibus driver, was dismissed yesterday, after the complainant told the court that he did not want to proceed with the matter.

Murray, during his last appearance in court, was granted bail in the sum of $75,000, after he pleaded not guilty to a charge, which stated that on September, 26, 2018 at Water Street, Georgetown, he discharged a loaded firearm at Paul John, with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or cause actual body harm…..