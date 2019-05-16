Guyana News

Theatre and performing arts for Region Three schools curriculum

As part of its commitment to have theatre and performing arts integrated into the secondary schools curriculum, the Department of Culture has selected five secondary schools in Region Three, Essequibo Islands-West Demerara, for the implementation of this programme beginning in September 2019.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release, this announcement was made by the Director of Culture Tamika Boatswain, during a “Government Comes to You” outreach held in April at the Leonora Synthetic Track.

This disclosure by the Department of Culture follows an approach that was made to the agency by a teacher, Candacy Amsterdam, to have theatre and performing arts integrated into the secondary schools curriculum as a way of fostering more significant development and an appreciation among students. ….

