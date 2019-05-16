Guyana News

Woman accused of hitting officer in the face, resisting arrest

-placed on $80,000 bail

Keisha Burke

A 20-year-old woman who was accused of repeatedly hitting a Police Sergeant in the face, causing her spectacles to break, was granted bail yesterday, after she was charged with six offences.

Keisha Burke faced six charges, which were read by Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The charges allege that on May 13, 2019, at East La Penitence, Burke unlawfully assaulted Peace Sergeant Odecia Johnson, who was acting in the execution of her duty and on the same date and at the same location, Burke damaged a pair of spectacles valued $40,000, belonging to Johnson…..

