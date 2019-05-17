Guyana News

Anna Regina woman stabbed to death

-husband in hospital after reportedly taking poison

An Anna Regina mother of three died last night after she was allegedly stabbed  by her reputed husband who has been hospitalized after reportedly attempting to take his own life.

Dead is 39-year-old Farida Khayum.

Stabroek News understands that the incident occurred around 10:30 pm yesterday at Anna Regina.

The suspect, who has been identified as Daveanand Narine, a miner reportedly ingested a poisonous substance afterwards.

They were both rushed to a nearby hospital where Khayum was pronounced dead on arrival and Narine was admitted as a patient under guard.

While details remain sketchy, Stabroek News was informed that the couple was involved in a heated argument during which Narine allegedly armed himself with a knife and stabbed Khayum.

Narine then went into a room where he allegedly ingested poison.

 

