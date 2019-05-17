Guyana News

Bail for man on fraud charge

Akeem Bacon

A man who was charged with a fraudulent misappropriation offence, was granted bail yesterday after denying the charge.

Akeem Bacon pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleges that between February 15 and 17, at Mandela Avenue, being solely entrusted with $120,000 by Oscar Stoll, he fraudulently converted same to his own use and benefit.

The charge was read by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in Georgetown.

With no objections by Prosecutor Vishnu Hunte, Bacon was granted bail in the sum of $50,000 and the matter was adjourned until June 3, 2019.

 

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

‘Damning’ audit report on SOCU only sent to police legal advisor after President’s comments

‘Damning’ audit report on SOCU only sent to police legal advisor after President’s comments

By

Pegasus Suites & Corporate Centre set for Sept 2020 completion

By
Gov’t funded trip for six ministers to attend CCJ hearings

Gov’t funded trip for six ministers to attend CCJ hearings

By

Comments

Trending