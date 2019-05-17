Bail for man on fraud charge

A man who was charged with a fraudulent misappropriation offence, was granted bail yesterday after denying the charge.

Akeem Bacon pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleges that between February 15 and 17, at Mandela Avenue, being solely entrusted with $120,000 by Oscar Stoll, he fraudulently converted same to his own use and benefit.

The charge was read by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in Georgetown.

With no objections by Prosecutor Vishnu Hunte, Bacon was granted bail in the sum of $50,000 and the matter was adjourned until June 3, 2019.