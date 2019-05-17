‘Damning’ audit report on SOCU only sent to police legal advisor after President’s comments

The damning police audit report on the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) was only delivered to police legal advisor, retired Justice Claudette Singh after President David Granger told reporters that it was with her.

Sources told Stabroek News yesterday that Singh received the report around 1pm on Wednesday. By then, Granger has already informed the media that she was in possession of it.

Granger was asked for an update on the audit on Wednesday morning, shortly after accrediting Ebu Rohno Jones, the new Suriname Ambassador to Guyana.

He told reporters that he had received no update from Commissioner of Police Leslie James or Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan with regards to the fraud findings or the removal of persons…..