Duty-free concessions for 300 educators approved

Months after the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) signed a deal with the Ministry of Education (MoE), 300 senior teachers and education administrators from across the country will be able to access duty-free concessions for vehicles.

Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, in making the announcement yesterday, disclosed that to qualify, they all must be members of the GTU for a period of at least three years and must have at least three years of service remaining. The teachers must also be the heads, deputy heads and principals of Grade A and B schools, head masters and mistresses of Grade C, D and E schools, and senior masters. Additionally, all senior masters and mistresses and Heads of Departments and Lecturers 11 of the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) and technical schools will become eligible for the concessions after serving six consecutive years in the same position.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing, he said that Cabinet, at a recent meeting, consented to the granting of the concessions which forms part of an agreement between the MoE and the GTU for the period 2016-2018. A total of 100 concessions was allocated for distribution each year for that period…..