East Ruimveldt man to stand trial for rape of nine-year-old

East Ruimveldt resident, Mario Heywood, who was charged with the rape of a nine-year-old girl, was yesterday committed to stand trial at the High Court for the crime.

It is alleged that Heywood, between October 1, 2018 and November 20, 2018, at East Ruimveldt, engaged in sexual penetration of a child under the age of 16.

Heywood was before Magistrate Leron Daly, where a paper committal was held in relation to the matter.

During yesterday’s court hearing, the accused heard that there was sufficient evidence to have him stand trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

Heywood was previously released on $250,000 bail, when he made his first court appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, and is expected to remain out on bail until his matter is called before the High Court.