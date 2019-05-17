Fly Jamaica automatically decertified here aftersuspended inKingston – Field

Fly Jamaica Airways was automatically decertified here after their operating certificate was suspended recently in Jamaica, Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Egbert Field says.

RJR News in Kingston had reported recently that the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA) had suspended Fly Jamaica Airways’ operating certificate.

The report noted that Director General of the JCAA, Nari Williams Singh, said that the action was taken as Fly Jamaica had not been operating for some time and that the airline closed operations in March.

Singh had explained that regulations stipulate that if an airline does not operate for a certain period of time then its air operating certificate can be suspended and that in the event the airline wants to restart its operations, they would have to go through a process to be issued a new certificate…..