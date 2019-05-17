Gov’t funded trip for six ministers to attend CCJ hearings

Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency Joseph Harmon disclosed yesterday that government funded the trip of six ministers for the hearing of the no-confidence case before the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) in Trinidad.

“They were there based on a decision of Cabinet after a long and careful deliberation of the issues related to the matter at the CCJ,” Harmon told a post-Cabinet press briefing. He was asked if the ministers attended court in an official capacity and at whose expense.

Based on media reports, Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Minister Sydney Allicock, Public Service Minister Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, Social Cohesion Minister Dr George Norton, Education Minister Nicolette Henry, Business Minister Haimraj Rajkumar, and Communities Minister Ronald Bulkan, attended the sessions. Stabroek News was told yesterday that aside from Bulkan, the other ministers were present in court on both days. Bulkan was seen in court on day two…..