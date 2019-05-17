GRO takes birth registration to riverain communities

Representatives of the General Register Office (GRO), on Saturday travelled to several Essequibo communities, where they facilitated the first-time registration of birth certificates for over 50 persons, and renewed the birth certificates of others.

The initiative, which benefited the communities of Bonasika, Morashee, Aliki, Leguan, Wakenaam and Fort Island, was described by Fort Island Community Worker, Pretty Debidin, as an extension of the ‘Taking Govt to the People’ initiative, which has seen ministers travelling around the country to address the concerns of citizens, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.

DPI noted that in addition to the aforementioned services, the Office also solicited general information on other GRO services, such as marriage and death registrations…..