Harmon to oversee Dept of Energy, other key areas

In keeping with his mandate to assist the president in the running of the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP), recently appointed Director General Joseph Harmon will overlook several key Departments.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing yesterday, Harmon disclosed that President David Granger has briefed Cabinet on the reassignment of the four ministers (inclusive of himself), who resigned because of their dual citizenship.

Harmon, the former Minister of State, disclosed that he will be assisting the president in the management of the Departments of Energy, Environment, the Public Service, Citizenship and Defence…..