Jagdeo criticises roles created for former ministers

While he had supported former Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge’s return to the ministry to deal with border matters, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday questioned his current portfolio as Foreign Secretary even as he blasted the government for its rehiring of the four ministers with dual citizenship.

“He has become the Foreign Secretary within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with responsibility for the Department of Frontiers and Territorial Integrity and the Department of Trade and Economic Cooperation. So what is the portfolio of the minister?” Jagdeo asked, during a press conference he held yesterday at his Church Street office.

“And even the choice of…the word ‘Foreign Secretary’; in the UK, the Foreign Secretary is the minister. What happens to the minister…and what happens to the Director General?” he added…..