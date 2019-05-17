Guyana News

Legislation to speed up trade approved

In a move designed to “ease doing business in Guyana”, the National Assembly on Wednesday passed legislation providing for a simplified process for importing and exporting. 

The Customs and Trade Single Window System Bill 2019 establishes the Customs and Trade Single Window System (SWS) which will be the single decision-making facility for customs inspection, clearance, and release of cargo, enabling electronically, a single submission of data and information, and a single and synchronous processing of data and information.

“The Single Window System shall serve as a single entry point for parties involved in trade and transport to lodge documents electronically, for processing and approval; and make payments electronically for fees, levies, duties and taxes due to the Government, on goods which are imported or exported,” the explanatory memorandum of the bill states…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Logger freed of charge of murdering employee

By

Tullow Oil, partners exempted from range of taxes in Guyana

By

Cops, others being trained to map crime

By

Comments

Trending