Legislation to speed up trade approved

In a move designed to “ease doing business in Guyana”, the National Assembly on Wednesday passed legislation providing for a simplified process for importing and exporting.

The Customs and Trade Single Window System Bill 2019 establishes the Customs and Trade Single Window System (SWS) which will be the single decision-making facility for customs inspection, clearance, and release of cargo, enabling electronically, a single submission of data and information, and a single and synchronous processing of data and information.

“The Single Window System shall serve as a single entry point for parties involved in trade and transport to lodge documents electronically, for processing and approval; and make payments electronically for fees, levies, duties and taxes due to the Government, on goods which are imported or exported,” the explanatory memorandum of the bill states…..