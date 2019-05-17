Parts of city for  nine-hourblackout on Sunday

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) will this Sunday be performing line maintenance at its Sophia sub-station, which will result in a nine-hour power disruption to several communities in the surrounding area.

These communities include A to E Fields, Sophia, North Sophia to Success, North and South Ruimveldt, Festival City, Shirley Field, Guyhoc Park and Gardens, Meadow Brook, Roxanne Burnham, Tucville, Stevedore Housing Scheme and Lamaha Park and Springs.

The aforementioned areas will be affected from 8 am to 5 pm on Sunday, May 19.

GPL, in a press release, noted that Sunday’s maintenance work will include line maintenance activities that will be performed on the critical L5 transmission line linking the Kingston to Sophia substations, and the 69kV line linking the Sophia and new Georgetown substations.