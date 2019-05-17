Pegasus Suites & Corporate Centre set for Sept 2020 completion

The Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre is set for completion in September next year, according to its proprietor Robert Badal who also played up the benefits of the project to the economy.

December 2020 had previously been cited as the likely date of completion of the Kingston project.

The US$100M project comprises a 12-storey tower providing long term accommodation and a seven-storey complex providing First World Corporate Offices. In information released yesterday, Badal said that all Corporate offices would over time be converted to accommodation when it is viable to do so. The objective, he said, is to expand the services offered by Pegasus Hotel, a Tourism Company…..