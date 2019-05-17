Relatives hoping for justice in murder of Albouystown woman

Relatives of an Albouystown shopkeeper, who was two weeks ago killed during an attack by four bandits who robbed her and her husband of cash and jewellery, are hopeful that the police will catch the persons responsible for her death.

58-year-old Nalinie Persaud, called ‘Nalo’ and her husband, Mahendra Rampersaud, called ‘Ricky’, were attacked on May 2, around 3 am, by four masked men who entered the bottom flat of their home, where they operate a shop. It was reported that they gained access by ripping out boards from the northern wall.

Her husband, Rampersaud, yesterday stated that he is unsure of the stage of the investigation…..