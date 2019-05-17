Stamps honouring musical composer Valerie Rodway released

The Ministry of Public Telecommunications, along with the Guyana Post Office Corporation, yesterday held a small ceremony for the inaugural release of commemorative stamps honouring National songwriter and composer, Valerie Rodway.

The stamps, which were released yesterday, commemorate Rodway’s 100th birth anniversary, which was observed on February 12.

At the ceremony, which was held at the National Library, the stamps were unveiled to members of the media. Two songs, which were composed by Rodway, including, ‘Oh Beautiful Guyana’, were performed at the event…..