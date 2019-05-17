Guyana News

Stamps honouring musical composer Valerie Rodway released

The commemorative stamps in honour of Guyanese composer Valerie Rodway

The Ministry of Public Telecommunications, along with the Guyana Post Office Corporation, yesterday held a small ceremony for the inaugural release of commemorative stamps honouring National songwriter and composer, Valerie Rodway.

The stamps, which were released yesterday, commemorate Rodway’s 100th birth anniversary, which was observed on February 12.

At the ceremony, which was held at the National Library, the stamps were unveiled to members of the media. Two songs, which were composed by Rodway, including, ‘Oh Beautiful Guyana’, were performed at the event…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

‘Damning’ audit report on SOCU only sent to police legal advisor after President’s comments

‘Damning’ audit report on SOCU only sent to police legal advisor after President’s comments

By

Pegasus Suites & Corporate Centre set for Sept 2020 completion

By
Gov’t funded trip for six ministers to attend CCJ hearings

Gov’t funded trip for six ministers to attend CCJ hearings

By

Comments

Trending