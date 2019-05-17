UG unions say have ‘no confidence’ in Pro Chancellor

The University of Guyana Senior Staff Association and the University of Guyana Workers’ Union yesterday said that they have no confidence in the leadership of the university’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council, Major-General (Ret’d) Joseph Singh.

Singh led a round robin vote of the sixteen eligible members of Council, to reverse an earlier decision to send Vice Chancellor, Professor Ivelaw Griffith on standard leave.

In a statement yesterday, the unions said that the faculty and staff of the University of Guyana (UG), are calling on the university’s council to stand by its initial decision to send the Vice-Chancellor (VC) on routine end-of-contract leave, and are asking students and staff not to cooperate with any directives given by the VC…..