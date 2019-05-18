Guyana News

Anna Regina woman stabbed to death

-husband under guard after taking poison

Dead: Farida Khayum

An Anna Regina domestic worker was on Thursday night stabbed to death, allegedly  by her husband, who is now hospitalized after he attempted to take his own life by ingesting a poisonous substance.

Dead is Farida Khayum, 39, a mother of three, who sustained several stab wounds including to her neck.

Her husband, Davanand Narine, 42, a miner, who the police said reportedly ingested a herbicide is currently warded at the Suddie Hospital under guard. His condition is listed as stable.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan confirmed the murder and attempted suicide, which occurred around 10.30 pm at Lot 9 Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast.

The couple lived with two of Khayum’s children and her mother.

The police in a statement yesterday said that investigations revealed that Khayum was preparing to go to a nearby function, when she and Narine had an argument.

During the argument, the suspect allegedly armed himself with a knife and stabbed Khayum multiple times about her body.

Stabroek News understands that the couple had had constant arguments.

 

 

