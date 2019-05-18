Black Bush Polder family beaten, robbed by armed bandits

A Black Bush Polder rice farmer and his family were forced to hide in the bushes next to their home on Thursday evening, after a gang of bandits attacked, beat and robbed them around 8.15 pm.

Lennox Ramcharran, 41, of Lot 15 Johanna South, Black Bush Polder, yesterday explained, that he was at home with his wife and two children, ages 18 and 21 years, when he heard his dogs suddenly barking nonstop. He said he decided to head into his backyard and investigate when he suddenly saw, “a man run out from underneath a tree and lash me down, two more man been deh and them tie up my hand.”

Ramcharran explained, that he was assaulted about the body and kept in the backyard for a short while. “Me son come down to bathe and a call pon me but me can’t answer he and me son run up back upstairs.”….