Cove and John lock-ups escapee jailed for two years

Kevin Wilkinson

The Enmore man who escaped from the Cove and John Police Station on Thursday afternoon but was recaptured hours later, yesterday admitted to escaping from lawful custody and robbing two persons, and was jailed for two years.

Kishan Wilkinson also known as Kevin Wilkinson, 23, a labourer of Lot 271 Hope/Enmore, East Coast Demerara, was arraigned at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

According to the charges read in court, Wilkinson, on February 20th and May 10th, robbed Ramnarace Somar and Kusilica Bhagwandin respectively…..

