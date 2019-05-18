Former ministers appointed to new roles to ensure smooth functioning of gov’t

The recent appointments of four dual citizen, former ministers to new roles in the ministries they once headed were done to ensure the smooth functioning of the government and delivery of promises, Vice-Chair of the Alliance for Change (AFC) Catherine Hughes says.

She made the pronouncement at a press conference at the AFC’s headquarters in Kitty yesterday. Both Hughes and AFC Treasurer, former Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin – who was one of those appointed to a new role – were questioned on the matter. The four including Gaskin, former Minister of State Joseph Harmon, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge, and former Minister of Public Service Dr Rupert Roopnaraine resigned after the courts ruled that they are ineligible to be Members of Parliament because they hold dual citizenship. President David Granger subsequently appointed them to new roles.

Hughes said that it is a reflection of a high level of maturity when it is accepted that it is necessary to maintain some of the skills that government had access to, prior to the ruling of the High Court…..