A man was yesterday remanded to prison after he was accused of raping a child, who was 11 at the time.

Reon Joseph, was brought before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus and read the rape charge during a closed court hearing.

The charge alleged that between December 1, 2017 and December 31, 2017 at South Ruimveldt Gardens, Joseph engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of 16.

Joseph, 20, was later remanded to prison, he is set to make his next court appearance on May 31.