Man found guilty of 2013 Sparendaam murder

Convicted for the 2013 killing of Michael Hamilton, Junior Anthony Henry, also called ‘Oswald,’ now faces sentencing which is scheduled to be imposed by Justice James Bovell-Drakes at the end of this month.

Following a trial, the 12-member jury which heard the case against Henry, returned with its guilty verdict after about two hours of deliberations.

The indictment against Henry, stated that on October 7th, 2013 at Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara, he murdered Hamilton, also known as ‘Mickel.’

The state’s case was led by Prosecutor Tiffini Lyken, in association with Sarah Martin.

Meanwhile, Henry was represented by attorney Lyndon Amsterdam.

Hamilton was gunned down as he was making his way to his aunt’s home.