Oil will boost local manufacturing sector

Newly-appointed Minister of Business Haimraj Rajkumar says the rapid expansion of the oil sector will boost the traditional sectors such as manufacturing and he has urged local companies to prepare themselves for this new reality.

He made the comments at a reception at the Marriott Hotel on Thursday night celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the National Milling Company of Guyana Inc (NAMILCO), a subsidiary of US-based Seaboard Corporation. Giving the feature address in the stead of President David Granger, Rajkumar lauded the company for staying in business in Guyana for half a century, which he said, is a long time to be doing anything.

He said that they could not have been a business for 50 years without focusing on the dynamic needs of the market, and astute leadership to navigate not only the opportunities but also the challenges encountered in their five decades of operation…..