Police advised to charge suspect in murder of Bartica man

Police have been advised to charge the suspect who is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Antonio Dos Santos on Monday morning in front of a nightspot in Bartica.

Commander of ‘F’ Division Kevin Adonis told Stabroek News that investigators have obtained legal advice to charge Marlon Jacobs, a 29-year-old carpenter of First Avenue, Bartica with murder.

Jacobs’ mother had turned him into the Bartica police station, hours after the incident. He is expected to appear in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Dos Santos called ‘Lil Boy’ of Lot 22 Second Avenue, Bartica was shot twice in his chest during the attack which had occurred around 2.15 am outside a popular night spot known as “Top Notch Bar”…..