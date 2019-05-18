Guyana News

Rawle Lucas new Chairman of GPL

Rawle Lucas

Cabinet at a recent meeting approved the appointment of boards for several government entities and accountant Rawle Lucas has been named Chairman of the Guyana Power and Light (GPL).

GPL had been without a board since the start of 2018. Businessman Robert Badal was its last chairman.

Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon made the announcement of the new appointments on Thursday…..

