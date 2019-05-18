Hailing the Private Sector Commission’s (PSC) inaugural attendance at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) as “remarkably beneficial with something for everyone”, PSC President Nicholas Boyer is encouraging more businesses to join as the organisation plans to participate annually.

“This wasn’t just about oil and gas but the number of support services that would be needed in Guyana from oil and gas. And I don’t mean oil and gas support services either, I’m talking housing, accounting, food [provision]…” Boyer told Stabroek News, via phone from the United States on Tuesday.

“Our booth saw a lot of interest and even the events afterwards that we organised were packed. It was remarkably beneficial with something for everyone where I know that no one regretted their participation. We would definitely be going next year and plan to make it annual,” he added…..