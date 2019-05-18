Superbet manager grilled by cops

Even as sports betting service Superbet says it has been working tirelessly for almost two years to clear the roadblocks preventing the issuance of its licence to operate, its General Manager Shrikant Kisoensingh was yesterday grilled by police about the legality of the operations.

Kisoensingh, a Surinamese national, was questioned for about two hours at CID Headquarters before being released and his attorney Anil Nandlall has warned that the “harassment” must cease.

“Now clearly this is persecution and harassment,” the attorney told the media before informing that if it does not stop, he will approach the court for orders to protect the company’s operations here.

According to Kisoensingh, he was at his office when he received a telephone call informing him that he needed to be at CID Headquarters for 12 pm for a meeting with the Deputy Crime Chief. He was also instructed to take along all relevant documents so as to determine whether he is operating legally. ….