Teen pregnancy, parenting programmes for St. Cuthbert’s Mission

Milton Smith

The East Bank department of the Child Care and Protection Agency (CCPA), will be rolling out its ‘Teen Pregnancy Prevention’ and ‘Better Parenting Skills’ programmes to the indigenous community of St. Cuthbert’s Mission on the Mahaica River, over the coming weekend.

The CCPA East Bank Department deals with families from Meadow Bank, East Bank Demerara to Loo Creek on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway, as stated in a Ministry of Social Protection (MoSP) release.

Supervisor for the East Bank department of CCPA, Milton Smith, said the main aim of the programme is to empower and equip young people with the necessary knowledge and information to prevent them from engaging in sexual activity at an early age…..

