UG unions demand resignations of VC, Pro-Chancellor

The University of Guyana Senior Staff Association (UGSSA) and the University of Guyana Workers’ Union (UGWU) yesterday called for the resignations of UG’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council, Major-General (Ret’d) Joseph Singh, and Vice Chancellor (VC) Ivelaw Griffith.

The call is the latest development with regards to the disagreement between the unions and the administration of the university. Both unions are of the opinion that the Pro-Chancellor and the VC are failing the university by not addressing matters of concern affecting students and staff.

The resignations call yesterday, made during a press conference hosted by the unions, comes a day after they said that they had no confidence in Singh’s leadership…..